HS2 announces three-year footpath closures in latest works update for Wendover and Aylesbury

Footpaths next to Ellesborough Road in South-West Wendover will close for three years HS2 Ltd revealed.

During the rail project HS2 Ltd says a number of paths will be closed for around three years between Stoke Mandeville and Wendover.

These paths cover the section between Ellesborough Road and Wendover town centre.

Footpaths labelled in red have been closed by HS2

The footpath closures are in place to support the temporary Nash Lee Road diversion and the Wendover Green Tunnel, as well as the HS2 line being built in the area.

Work on the footpaths is scheduled to finish in 2024.

Residents were informed of the impending closures in November 2021, but now more paths have been closed HS2 reports.

The additional footpath closures began last week, the company confirmed signs have been placed around Wendover and Aylesbury to inform residents of the changes.

Hartwell footpath closure is represented in dark red

Footpaths on Small Dean Lane will remain open until the end of the month.

Works begin in March for a new bridleway diversion to allow cyclists and walkers some footpath access during the extended closure of the road.

HS2 hopes to open bridleway this spring, to allow people to shift between Dunsmore village and the A413 roundabout.

In Aylesbury a footpath in Hartwell has been closed, HS2 plans to shut routes in the area around the west of town and Fleet Marston.

HS2 says it's committed to keeping The Greenway open at all times between Waddesdon and Aylesbury.

This may lead to the path being narrowed as the project progresses.

Currently the closure affects a pathway in Lower Hartwell near Glebe House.