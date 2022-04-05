HS2 and East West Rail 'should stump up cash' to fix Aylesbury Vale village roads

Bucks Council’s cabinet member for transport, Steve Broadbent, and Peter Martin, deputy cabinet member for HS2 and EWR, joined Mr Smith and local ward councilors Angela Macpherson and Frank Mahon, to survey the dire state of the roads around Calvert, Shipton Lee, Marsh Gibbon and the Claydons.

Mr Smith said: “Many stretches, including Sandhill Road, Verney Road, Clayton Road and Queen Catherine Road, remain very hazardous and in some places impassable.

"We all see with our own eyes, and feel in our own pockets from damage to our cars, the damage that has been done.

Inspecting the village roads: From left, Cllr Frank Mahon, Cllr Peter Martin, Cllr Angela Macpherson, Cllr Steven Broadbent, Greg Smith MP

"Construction traffic serving East West Rail and HS2 have left these roads in an unacceptable state of disrepair - the verges are ruined, countless potholes litter the road surface, and key safety signage has been misplaced.

“I’ve been raising these issues for a very long time and both I and our council are fed up with HS2 and EWR not stumping up the cash to fix that which they have broken.

“I’m therefore calling again on both projects’ leaders to step up and honour their duty of care to my constituents and local businesses, whose lives are being ruined on a daily basis.”

Mr Smith also chaired a follow-up meeting on Friday, April 1, for Winslow residents whose homes back on to the East West Rail line.