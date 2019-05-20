How you can showcase your creativity ahead of Aylesbury's WhizzFizzFest

Over the next three weeks Aylesbury's WhizzFizzFest is running an illustration competition in the run-up to the main event.

Entrants are tasked with creating their own super character and are encouraged to be as innovative as they can whether it be a sketch, a painting, a sculpture or even showing off computer skills when designing their character.

Action from last year's WhizzFizzFest parade through Aylesbury town centre

They are also tasked with deciding which superpowers to bestow on their characters to wow the judges.

The competition is free to enter and there is no restriction on the number of entries that can be made.

There are only two entry categories, the 0 to 10 years category and the 11 to 16 years category - with one winner from each winning a fantastic arts and crafts set.

If you would like to enter or know somebody who would like to enter you can visit www.whizzfizzfest.org.uk/createacharacter

The festival takes place on Saturday June 22 between 10.30am and 5.30pm in the town centre, with the competition closing at midnight on Sunday June 9.

The winner will then be notified on or before the day of the event - June 22.

Nic Simmonds, area associate director of competition sponsors Chancellors said: “We're excited to be working with WhizzFizzFest and are delighted to be sponsoring and judging this fantastic competition.

“It's a perfect opportunity for all creatives to get involved and we can't wait to see what super characters are created.

Good luck to everyone who enters.”

Also taking place on the Saturday is the WhizzFizzFest's 'The Final Chapter' 500 word story competition which you can read more about here: https://www.bucksherald.co.uk/news/people/whizzfizzfest-s-the-final-chapter-finalists-announced-1-8922611

The WhizzFizzFest is a collaboration of all creative arts and welcomes several authors and illustrators including Cressida Cowell (How to Train Your Dragon), Judith Kerr (The Tiger Who Came to Tea) and Nick Butterworth (Tales From Percy's Park).