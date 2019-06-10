How you can jump into Watermead Lake and be rescued by a dog

A charity event is coming to Aylesbury next month giving people the chance to take the plunge into Watermead Lake and then be rescued by a Newfoundland water rescue dog.

The unique ‘Take the Plunge’ event is being held on Saturday July 13 between 10am and 4pm and is being organised by charity fundraising group Newfound Friends, which uses the skills of the Newfoundland breed to raise money for charities that benefit children.

The group have a specially trained team of Newfoundland water rescue dogs that take part in rescue events to raise money for charity.

At Watermead Lake participants will be taken out on to the lake in a boat so that they can then jump into the water, wearing a wet suit and life jacket.

A Newfoundland dog, well-known for their swimming and rescue abilities, will then swim to them to rescue them and take them back to the shore.

Anyone over the age of eight can take part in the event and with spaces limited, interested parties are encouraged to book at the earliest opportunity to avoid disappointment.

Registration to Take the Plunge is £20, and participants are being asked to raise a minimum of £100 in sponsorship to take part, with all money raised helping Hearing Dogs for Deaf People to train more life-changing hearing dogs.

The event is being held to raise money for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People, a national charity based in Saunderton, that trains dogs to alert deaf children and adults to important and life-saving sounds, such as the smoke alarm.

David Robson, a spokesman for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People said: “There are not many people who can say they have jumped into a lake to be rescued by a dog, so this is a great chance to do something fun and different while giving people an interesting story to tell their friends - and all for charity.”

Fiona Daniels, from Haddenham, who has taken part in a previous event said: “Jumping off a boat into a lake to be rescued by a dog is definitely not something I would have ever imagined myself doing, but it was so much fun that I did it a few more times afterwards.

"It’s incredibly fun and really exciting, and definitely gets the adrenaline flowing.”

Participants will be allocated a time slot when their place has been confirmed.

To take part or for further information e-mail Michelle Sapwell at michelle.sapwell@sky.com or contact community fundraising manager for Hearing Dogs Gill Yeates on 07824 453319 or gill.yeates@hearingdogs.org.uk.