How you can help the new Buckinghamshire Council to help you

The people of Buckinghamshire are being asked for their views on how the new Buckinghamshire Council, and its councillors, can work with local communities to improve the lives of residents.

In a consultation launched today, 12 August 2019, the Shadow Executive - who are working to create the new council - asks for residents, town and parish councils, community groups and other partner organisations across Buckinghamshire to give their feedback on proposals for community boards that would help the new council understand, respond to and support local communities more effectively.

The council say the proposed community boards would give communities a stronger voice on how services are designed and delivered in their local area.

The aim of the consultation is to bring together Buckinghamshire Council councillors with residents, health professionals, police, town and parish councils, partners and community groups to work together to tackle local issues.

The consultation focuses on how the community boards would work, who would be involved, how many there should be and the areas they should cover across the county.

Localism member co-lead, Councillor Mark Shaw (Shadow Executive member, Chiltern District Councillor and Buckinghamshire County Councillor) said: “We want Buckinghamshire Council to have strong links with its communities.

"Community boards are a vital way for the new council to understand local priorities and work together to find solutions. We know Buckinghamshire is a diverse county, and we need to be actively working with communities to make sure we improve outcomes for all of our residents.”

Fellow localism member co-lead, Councillor Katrina Wood (Deputy Leader of the Shadow Executive, Leader of Wycombe District Council, Buckinghamshire County Councillor) added: “This is your chance to have a say about how decisions affecting your local community are made in the future.

"The new Buckinghamshire Council gives us a great opportunity to work together to build stronger relationships with our local communities. And we want you to help us get this right for the people of Buckinghamshire.”

People are invited to complete a short online survey, available on the Shadow Authority website: shadow.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/communityboards.

For further information about the survey, public drop-in sessions are being held across the county:

• 29 August 2019 – Bucks County Show

• 3 September 2019, 11am – 1pm – Friars Square, Aylesbury

• 5 September 2019 , 10am – 12pm – Chiltern District Council, Amersham

• 10 September 2019, 10am – 12pm – Buckingham Library

• 17 September 2019, 12pm – 2pm – Wycombe District Council

To find out more about the consultation, including the answers to some frequently asked questions and to complete the short survey, visit shadow.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/communityboards