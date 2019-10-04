How my dog and Aylesbury's Lymphoma Action supported me through cancer

On the 20 October, Lymphoma Action will be holding its first ever Muddy Mutts sponsored dog walk from 11am – 2pm in Wendover Woods. We will be welcoming dogs and their two-legged companions to join us in raising money to support people affected by lymphoma, the fifth most common cancer in the UK.

Paula Short from Aylesbury is taking part in the walk with her dog Wilma, a Jack Russell Cross. Paula, 71, is currently in remission from follicular lymphoma, a type of non–Hodgkin lymphoma. “I was diagnosed with lymphoma in January 2013, and went through chemotherapy and the subsequent treatment” says Paula. “My husband, Geoff, had promised me that we could get a dog on my retirement from work, which came early due to the cancer treatment. With my daughter’s help, we found Wilma at a local rescue home. She is the perfect dog, and has been a lifeline to me and my family – in fact, I’m not sure if we rescued her or if she rescued us!

“Taking part in the Muddy Mutts walk seems the ideal way to give something back to Lymphoma Action, who have supported me through difficult times.”

Lymphoma Action, based in Aylesbury, are the only charity in the UK dedicated to lymphoma. We are here to make sure everyone affected by the condition receives the best possible information, support, treatment and care so that no one has to face lymphoma alone.

For further details on our Muddy Mutts walk, and to sign up visit www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/DogWalk