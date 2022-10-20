Aylesbury MP Rob Butler and Buckingham MP Greg Smith voted against a Labour motion that would have forced a vote on a bill to ban fracking, to help defeat it in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Wednesday was marked by chaos in Westminster, with Suella Braverman replaced as Home Secretary by Grant Shapps.

This was followed by a vote on fracking, seen by many as a 'confidence vote' in Liz Truss's premiership.

The motion to ban fracking was defeated in the House of Commons

There were reports of manhandling and bullying in the voting lobby, although these have been denied by government ministers.

The Aylesbury and Buckingham MPs voted against the motion, alongside the vast majority of his Conservative colleagues, as it was defeated by 326 votes to 230.

Voting against the motion were 322 Tory MPs and two DUP MPs .

Meanwhile, 167 Labour MPs, 33 SNP MPs, seven Independent MPs, 14 Lib Dem MPs, two SDLP MPs, one Alliance MP, three Plaid Cymru MPs, one Green Party MP and one Alba Party MP voted for it.

There were also 82 who abstained or did not vote – 27 Labour MPs, 31 Tory MPs, 11 SNP MPs, six Independent MPs, six DUP MPs and one Alba Party MP.