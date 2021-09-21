Householders in Aylesbury Vale urged to watch out for the six signs of fleas

Householders are being advised to take action quickly if they suspect fleas are present in their home, as an infestation can rapidly spiral out of control.

Fleas thrive in warmer weather and female fleas can lay anywhere up to 1,500 eggs during their lifespan, according to the The British Pest Control Association (BPCA.

Dee Ward-Thompson, technical head at British Pest Control Association (BPCA), said: “Female fleas take a ‘blood meal’ from an infested animal, then lay their eggs, which drop onto the floor and surrounding furniture before developing in larvae.

“It is crucial to tackle a flea infestation without hesitation as they can quickly get out of control.”

BPCA is urging people to be aware of the six signs of fleas:

> The first sign is usually pets constantly scratching, licking or biting themselves

> Fleas or flea droppings may by visible in the coat of your pet

> Comb your pet over a sheet of paper and add drops of water to any black specks that fall out – if they turn red, your pet has fleas

> Members of the household getting bitten – often around the ankles

> Bites on arms if you have been holding your pet

> The most obvious sign of an active infestation is seeing them jumping about on soft furnishings

BPCA has an online guide to fleas which can be found at: Pest advice for controlling Fleas (bpca.org.uk/fleas)

Dee added: “People might feel a little embarrassed to find out they have a flea infestation as fleas are often associated with dirty environments – but this is a common misconception.

“Fleas will move into any environment and even homes without pets can get flea infestations.

“Our online guide has tips on preventing fleas, as well as details on why we control them and advice on how to get rid of them.

“Fleas need to be dealt with urgently, so we would always recommend contacting a professional pest management company if you spot the signs that an active infestation is in your home or business.

“BPCA members are trained in flea control and will be able to tackle an infestation safely and swiftly.”