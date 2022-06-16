Honours and awards at Buckingham Mayor Making Ceremony

This is the first time in three years that the annual Mayor Making event was able to take place indoors. The formal ceremony, held at Buckingham Community Centre, confirms the town council’s choices for mayor and deputy mayor of the town.

Dignitaries attending included the High Sheriff of Bucks, Debbie Brock, and the Lord-Lieutenant of Bucks, Countess Howe.

Mayors from Aylesbury, Leighton-Linslade, Brackley and Towcester and the Deputy Mayor of Banbury joined the celebrations, along with Lt Col David Marce from RAF Croughton,.

Cllr Anja Schaefer was appointed Deputy Mayor. Anja, who is a lecturer at the Open University, has been a town councillor for the last 12 months.

Guests were entertained with music from Linda Watkins and Mike Moyse, and £150 was raised for the Mayor’s Charities, which this year are the Jedidiah Project and Buckingham Food Bank.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley said: "It is a great honour to be Mayor of Buckingham for a second year.

"It was fantastic to be able to celebrate Mayor Making with dignitaries and mayors from around Buckinghamshire and beyond, with fellow councillors, members of community groups, family and friends.

"It was special to have the opportunity to recognise the service and contribution of different individuals and groups from our town through our awards and grants.

"My thanks to everyone who contributed to making this such a lovely evening.”

This year’s community awards were as follows:

Honorary Freeman

Terry Bloomfield, for 20 years of service to the town. As well as being a councillor for many years, Terry was a key person involved with horticultural shows, managing the community centre and the Old Gaol Trust.

Friend of Buckingham

Chris Mullis, for all his work in setting up and managing the Buckingham Support Network during lockdown.

Mikey Dyson-Smith, for his morale-boosting work through the pandemic.

Jenny Manning, for her work on the Buckingham Railway Walk Volunteers Group.

Bard of Buckingham

Dean Jones, the first ever Bard of Buckingham, who carried on the role for two years.

Arts and Sports Award

Buckingham Ukulele Group, in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the local community through enhancing the cultural life in Buckingham.

Natural Environment and Climate Champion Award

The Railway Walk Conservation Group, in recognition of its exceptional and outstanding contribution to the local community through protecting and enhancing the environment.

Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise Award

Men in Sheds, in recognition of the group’s continued support for men

Cllr Geraldine Collins was also awarded a rose bowl, for her service as Mayor of Buckingham 2020-2021.

Cheques were also given out to the Mayor’s Charities for 2021-2022, Community Care North Bucks and Project Street Life, which each received £1,785 from fundraising projects and collections at events during the last year.

The town council also awarded grants to 16 local groups.

Town Council Four-year grants

Buckingham Fairtrade, Buckingham Old Gaol Trust, Buckingham Summer Festival, Buckingham Tennis Club, Buckingham Youth Club, Citizens Advice Bureau, Chandos Park Bowls Club, Project Street Life.

Town Council One-Year Grants

Aspire, Buckingham & District Angling Association, Buckingham Town Cricket Club, Buckingham United FC, Lace Hill Residents Association, St Peter & St Paul’s Church, Swan Community Hub, West End Bowls Club.

1. Buckingham Mayor Making Ceremony The town council procession enters the hall Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

2. Buckingham Mayor Making Ceremony The Lord-Lieutenant and the High Sheriff of Bucks Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

3. Buckingham Mayor Making Ceremony Mayor Margaret Gateley and Deputy Mayor Anja Schaefer Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales

4. Buckingham Mayor Making Ceremony Mayor Margaret Gateley with some of the award winners Photo: Derek Pelling Photo Sales