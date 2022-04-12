Honoured guest visits Buckingham Lawn Tennis Club

Not only did David Rawlinson visit the club on Sunday, but he also went on court and joined in with the Juniors coaching session, then stayed on afterwards to play with club members during the regular afternoon session.

David was welcomed by Buckingham Lawn Tennis Club chairman Chris Northey, Peter Cowley of Cowley Tennis, which provides coaching for five to 17-year-olds and Buckingham West councillor Caroline Cornell.

As president of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA ), one of David’s goals is to visit every member club during his three-year term - which will amount to more than 350 clubs around the country.

Buckingham Lawn Tennis Club Juniors with club chairman Chris Northey , Buckingham West councillor Caroline Cornell, LTA president David Rawlinson and Peter Cowley, of Cowley Coaching

In his voluntary and ceremonial role as president, he attends tournaments around the world – not to mention presenting trophies to the winners at Wimbledon.

David was previously a county table tennis champion, then played tennis for England, achieving world ranking of 35 in singles and 15 in doubles for the over-55 age group.

In a chat with members, David explained that tennis is a “game for life” which can start at the age of five going right through to seniors.

Chairman of Buckingham Lawn Tennis Club Chris Northey said: "By his visit to Buckingham and playing with both Junior and Senior members, David demonstrated his and The LTA's firm commitment to the development of grass-roots tennis throughout the UK.

From left: LTS president David Rawlinson with Peter Cowley of Cowley Coaching, Buckingham Tennis Club chairman Chris Northey and Buckingham West councillor Caroline Cornell

"We wish him luck in his marathon task of visiting 350 clubs in the next three years."