Homelessness linked to domestic abuse 167 times during pandemic in Buckinghamshire

Domestic abuse pushed Buckinghamshire people into homelessness or put them at risk of losing their homes more than 150 times during the coronavirus pandemic, figures reveal.

A spike in such cases nationally has been branded “shocking” by domestic abuse charities, which are calling for more funding to help survivors.

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data shows in the year to March, the council in Buckinghamshire found 103 households had become homeless, while 64 needed help to prevent them from losing their home because of domestic abuse.

The Government says it is spending £750 million on tackling rough sleeping and homelessness

No applications for housing help were made due to domestic abuse the year before.

Across England, councils received 31,180 requests for help from households who had lost their accommodation or were threatened with homelessness due to domestic abuse in 2020-21 – a 17% increase on the year before.

Of those, almost half were households with children.

Though the gender of the person applying for help is not specified, separate figures from the Office for National Statistics show women are more than twice as likely to be victims of domestic abuse as men.

Sophie Francis-Cansfield, policy manager at Women’s Aid, said: “It’s shocking that, in 2021, women fleeing domestic abuse still face the terrifying prospect of either returning to their perpetrator or facing homelessness.

“We continue to face a shortage of bed spaces in specialist refuge services, and this has a huge impact for women at a time when they are most in need of support.”

She added the charity's research showed women who survive domestic abuse, some pregnant or with children, are still sleeping rough, with black and minoritized women being disproportionately affected.

The Government said it was spending an "unprecedented" £750 million on tackling rough sleeping and homelessness and that the MHCLG figures showed a 7.3% drop in families needing support from homelessness services in the year to March.

But Mark Brooks, chairman of The ManKind initiative, which supports male victims of domestic abuse, said the figures were particularly concerning in light of the drop in homelessness as a whole.

He said: "The key is to make sure that victims have more access to safe accommodation and we need new housing reforms to work."

The Local Government Association said councils had worked tirelessly to tackle homelessness during the pandemic.

David Renard, housing spokesman, said: “The increase in households with children who were homeless or threatened with homelessness due to domestic abuse is deeply worrying.

“We want to work with Government on a cross-departmental long-term homelessness prevention strategy and tackle our housing shortage as we recover from the pandemic.”