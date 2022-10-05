Historic school in Buckingham aims to ‘supercharge’ volunteering to mark 600th anniversary

Buckingham’s Royal Latin School is looking to “supercharge” its efforts to support the local community with “an unprecedented level of volunteering” next year, as part of its 600-year celebrations coming up in 2023..

On a mission to grow the list of local charities and community groups that students and staff volunteer for, the school is hosting an open meeting on Thursday, October 13.

It hopes hopes that local organisations will come along to the meeting, from 6pm to 7pm at the school site on Chandos Road, to hear about the school’s plans to boost its volunteering commitment and tell the RLS what volunteering help they could use.

RLS sixth form students volunteered to collect. sort and deliver items for the Buckingham Food Bank

Headteacher David Hudson said: “Our staff and students already do an incredible amount of volunteering work within the local community.

“Our Duke of Edinburgh Award students help numerous organisations through the volunteering aspect of their award and, as a whole school body, we also help various charities, local schools and organisations throughout the year through fundraising, sharing our facilities and resources, and our volunteering commitment in our sixth form.

"But we want to do more. In our 600th anniversary year in 2023, we want to supercharge our efforts to support the local community and to challenge ourselves – RLS students, parents, staff, alumni - to deliver an unprecedented level of volunteering and other support during 2023 and beyond.

“Courage, compassion and respect are key virtues at RLS, and we want each of our students to have the opportunity to look at the impact we can have in our community and how they can make their contribution count.”

The school is compiling details of local organisations that it may be able to add to its community partners list.

If you know a local organisation that may be interested in finding out more, send details to [email protected] to receive an invitation to the prospective community partners meeting on October 13.