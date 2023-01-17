The Royal Latin School is kicking off celebrations for its 600th anniversary year with a day of celebration in Buckingham’s Chantry Chapel tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18.

The school was founded in 1423, making it the 100th oldest surviving school in the world. The Chantry Chapel, the oldest building in Buckingham, was home to the school when it first opened.

Advertisement

Buckingham residents are invited to drop in to the chapel between 10.30am and 1pm tomorrow, Wednesday, for a coffee morning hosted by Royal Latin pupils, celebrating 600 years of education in Buckingham with a series of talks, music and drama performances.

The Royal Latin School

But community involvement in the anniversary won’t end there. The school has written a 2023 Charter – a set of pledges to the community and environment – which it intends to deliver throughout the year and beyond. Pledges include performing 600 acts of kindness, planting 600 trees, finding 600 mentors for students, and delivering at least 600 hours of student volunteering.

A special Extraordinary People Awards ceremony will also be staged in September, to recognise members of the community who have demonstrated extraordinary qualities in their efforts to overcome challenges and help others.

Advertisement