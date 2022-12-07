Winslow’s Market Square was once more transformed into a cattle market on Monday, December 5, with the return of the Winslow Christmas Primestock Show.

This was the 152nd year for the historic show, which had previously been moved to Foscote after the closure of Winslow Cattle Market.

In 2014, the organisers got permission to hold the show in Winslow Market Square, where it was held many years ago, and the venue has proved very successful, enjoyed not only by the farmers showing their stock but also by the local community.

The bustling marketplace

A good crowd of people came to watch as the 22 beef animals and 100 pens of sheep (more than 340 sheep in total) were presented for judging.

Melton Mowbray Market travelled to Winslow to officiate as auctioneers for the day, with Dennis Grant judging the cattle and Sohail Javed judging the sheep.

Champion Animal of the day was won by a grand Black Limousin X heifer exhibited by Frank Page from Elkington, Northants. The animal, weighing 640kg, was purchased by The Bell Hotel, Winslow, for £3,800.

Reserve Champion Beef Animal was a Black Limousin heifer weighing 570kg exhibited by Ifan Phillips from Stewkley, which was sold to Andrew Phillips of Stoke Hammond.

The Champion Pen of Lambs was a pen of Texel/Beltex X lambs shown in the Young Farmers Class by Florence Claridge from Middle Claydon, who is a member of WInslow Countrysiders Club. Florence’s lambs went on to win Champion Sheep of the show as well. They were purchased by The Bell Hotel, Winslow, for £450 per head.

Reserve Champion Pen of Lambs were a pen of Texel/Beltex X from AEJ and FJ Claridge, of Middle Claydon.

In addition to the Sheep and Beef classes, cookery and photography competitions were held in the St Laurence Room. Winner of the Christmas Cake was Monica Tophouse, Winner of the 6 Mince Pies was Ginny Stollery and winner of the 6 Decorated Cup Cakes was Susan Hodges. Photography (Hedgerow, Flora and Fauna) winner was Elaine Morris, Photography Farm Architecture winner George Morris.

The sale of cakes and raffles throughout the day and evening raised funds for this year’s nominated charities, Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Parkinson’s UK.