Data gathered through a Freedom of Information request by personal injury solicitors Legal Expert also reveals that the five highest speeds by drivers across the Thames Valley Police area were in Buckinghamshire.

The force issued a total of 55,132 fixed penalty notices to drivers across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire for speeding in the year ending March 2025.

The fastest speed recorded in the Thames Valley was 147mph on the A41, while the road in the region with the most recorded speeding offences was the M4 - with 5,318 drivers caught exceeding the speed limit between junctions 13 and 14 of the motorway.

You can see the roads where the five highest speeds across the Thames Valley were recorded in the gallery below.

1 . 2. London Road - 136mph A driver was clocked doing 136mph on London Road in Aston Clinton in February 2025 - which has a speed limit of 30mph Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . 3. A4146 A driver was caught going at 124mph on the A4146 Leighton Buzzard to Bletchley Road in July 2024 - which has a speed limit of 70mph Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . 4. A421 - 121mph A driver was clocked doing 121mph on the A421 Tingewick Bypass in August 2024 - which has a speed limit of 70mph Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales