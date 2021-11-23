The High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire last week paid a 'flying' visit to the University of Buckingham last week.

George Anson's tour of the university ended at the School of Computing’s new AI, robotics and games labs, where he had a go at 'flying', using the virtual experience Birdly, which gives a bird's-eye view over a moving landscape.

Welcomed by the Dean of the Faculty of Computing, Psychology and Law, Prof Harin Sellahewa, Mr Anson met staff and students of the Law School and explained the history and the current role of High Sheriffs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Sheriff George Anson has a go on Birdly

The Associate Dean of Law, Prof Adolfo Paolini, gave an overview of the Law School and its two-year LLB programme.

Senior Fellow Dr Jocelynne Scutt explained how the uni's Law students develop real-life skills through programmes such as the Law Clinic and Street Legal - a scheme set up by the uni to provide work placements for students in a wide range of law organisations, from the High Court to local practices.

Mr Anson said: "I had a very enjoyable visit to the Law School at the University of Buckingham.

"It was a very illuminating visit, and heartening to see so many young people keen to pursue a career in the law.

High Sheriff of Bucks George Anson, centre right, in the University of Buckingham's Law School with Dean of Computing, Psychology and Law Prof Harin Sellahewa and law lecturers in the front row, with law students and staff in the back row.

"In my travels around the county this year, it's clear that we need to support our judicial system, and one way is by encouraging more young people to think about a career as a solicitor, barrister, or even as a magistrate.