Heritage & Sons hosts Communi-tea Friends in Winslow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Join the coffee morning for a cuppa, chat and a chance to connect with others in your local community.
The coffee mornings will meet every Tuesday at 10.30am to 12pm at The Royal British Legion, Elmfields Gate and are entirely free and open to all to attend on an ad hoc or regular basis. There will be coffee, tea and biscuits available as well as being simply a place to meet new people.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As a 10th generation family-run funeral directors, C.P.J. Field is passionate about serving and supporting charities and initiatives within the community and is proud to play an active role in communities it serves.
Please see details of the CPJ Field coffee mornings below:
- Duration: Every Tuesday from 6th February 2024
- Timings: From 10.30am to 12pm
- Location: The Royal British Legion, Elmfields Gate, Buckingham, MK18 3JG
- Free for all to attend!