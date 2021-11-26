Here's the list of dozens of roadworks in Aylesbury area next week (November 29)

Roadworks near Aylesbury next week

As part of Buckinghamshire Council’s £100m investment in roads across the county over the next four years, work will be taking place next week at the following locations through Transport for Buckinghamshire’s Strategic Highway Maintenance Programme.

Some activities are extremely weather dependent, therefore dates shown are subject to change at short notice. No weekend working unless specified.

Conventional Surfacing Programme

New Street, Waddesdon (Monday 22nd November to Tuesday 7th December)

Footway improvement works (to be completed before the surfacing works) using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Green Hill, High Wycombe – Hughenden Road to Green Road (Monday 22nd November to Wednesday 1st December)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Acres End, Amersham - Stanley Hill Avenue to First Avenue (Monday 29th November to Friday 3rd December)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 4:00pm.

Bicester Road, Ludgershall – Junction with the A41 to Green Road (Thursday 2nd December to Thursday 16th December)

Surfacing works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3.30pm.

Plane and Patch Programme

White Hart Meadow, Beaconsfield (Monday 29th November)

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Owlswick Road, Owlswick (Wednesday 30th November)

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 5:00pm.

Vale Road, Chesham – Greenway to Berkhamsted Road (Monday 29th November to Thursday 2nd December)

Surface patching works using a night time road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00pm to 6:00am.

Finmere Tingewick Bypass – Aerodrome Roundabout to Aerodrome Farm (Monday 29th November to 30th November)

Surface patching works using a night time road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00pm to 6:00am.

Cock Lane, Tylers Green (Wednesday 1st December to Monday 6th December)

Surface patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Chilton Road, Chesham (Friday 3rd December)

Surface patching works using a night time road closure in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00pm to 6:00am.

Footway Improvement Works - Preparation works

Marsham Way, Gerrards Cross - Mill Lane to Packhorse Road (Friday 19th November to Tuesday 30th November)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Seeleys Road, Beaconsfield – Penn Road to Woodlands Drive (Tuesday 30th November to Tuesday 7th December)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Footway Improvement Works – Headline treatment works

Freemantle Road, Aylesbury (Monday 15th November to 14th December)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Ambleside, Aylesbury – Cambourne Avenue to Hambledon Close (Monday 15th November to 23rd December)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Chiltern Road, Wingrave (Monday 29th November to Wednesday 1st December)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Harvey Road, Aylesbury – Mandeville Road to Barnard Crescent (Monday 29th November to Thursday 2nd December)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Silver Hill, Chalfont St Giles – Up Corner Close to Sussex Close (Tuesday 30th November to Thursday 2nd December)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Dunstable Road, Ivinghoe – Tring Road to Beacon Road (Tuesday 30th November to Friday 3rd December)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Grove Road, Amersham – Quill Hall Lane to Roundwood Road (Wednesday 1st December to Wednesday 8th December)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Marsham Way, Gerrards Cross - Mill Lane to Packhorse Road (Thursday 2nd December to Thursday 9th December)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Junction Improvement Works

A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury (Monday 20th September 2021 to June 2022)

Works will begin near to the Bicester Road junction with Sir Henry Lee Crescent/Paradise Orchard, on the North-West bound traffic lane 1. Works will involve excavation of the adjacent verge for the widening of the carriageway to create a new lane. Week commencing 29th November, our works will include final installation of new kerbs, drainage, final utility works, backfill, surfacing of new lane, and construction of new footway. There will be lane closures on each approach to the Jackson Road/Dickens Way roundabout which are in operation 24 hours a day and a two-way traffic flow will be maintained whilst the lane closures are in place. There will also be a contraflow system (24hrs a day) on Bicester Road between Stone Bridge and the junction with Paradise Orchard/Sir Henry Lee Crescent from 01/11/21 to allow for construction of left turn lane.

Road Markings – Lining Refresh Scheme

A41 – Waddesdon to Bedgrove (Monday 25th October to Wednesday 1st December)

Lining refreshment works using 2/3&4-way lights and lane closures in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00pm and 5.00am.

Network Safety Improvement Schemes

A422 Buckingham Road – At the crossroads near to Water Stratford Lodge (Thursday 25th November to Wednesday 1st December)

Installation of high friction surfacing, lining, sign works and vegetation clearance using four-way lights, in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3.30pm.

Cokes Lane, Little Chalfont – Near to the junction of Nightingales Lane) (Thursday 2nd December to Monday 6th December)

Installation of high friction surfacing, lining, sign works and vegetation clearance using three-way lights, in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3.30pm.

Bridge Schemes

High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge (Monday 4th October 2021 to Friday 4th February 2022)

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation Monday to Friday between 8.00am and 5.00pm.

Mill Lane, Taplow – Mill Lane Bridge (Monday 1st November to Friday 17th December)