Here's how you can support Rennie Grove Hospice Care's 3 Peaks Challenge

Hundreds of walkers will take to the hills next month for Rennie Grove Hospice Care’s Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge.

This year's event on Sunday, September 12, will feature eight mile and 12 mile circular routes, and the return of the popular 20 mile linear route.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care provide specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness in west Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Alice and Victoria stop for a panoramic selfie at Whiteleaf Cross at a previous event (C) Rennie Grove

Through it's Hospice at Home service, available day and night, and a range of day services the charity supports patients to live the best quality life they can with a choice about how and where they are cared for towards the end of life.

Carmen Parfitt will be walking in memory of her husband Roy, who was diagnosed with tonsillar cancer in November 2019 and cared for at the couple’s home in Hemel Hempstead by the Rennie Grove nurses.

Now Carmen lives in Bedfordshire but wants to do all she can to raise funds for other families to benefit from the charity’s specialist care in Bucks and Herts.

She said: “I want to raise as much money as possible for Rennie Grove, to support the specialist care they provide day and night enabling those with life-limiting illness to live well for as long as possible and to have the choice to die at home.

Peaky Climbers 2021 (C) Rennie Grove

“Last year Rennie Grove provided care and support to me and Roy at the most difficult time in our lives.

"Roy was able to remain at home pain free and with dignity because of the care provided by the Rennie Grove nurses.

"We were able to get married at home too, which was all that Roy wished for, supported by dear friends and the team from Rennie Grove.

"I will be forever grateful for all that they did for us.”

Carmen is taking on the 20-mile route up, down and between all three peaks, just one month after cycling 101 miles from Leighton Buzzard to Southampton and around the Isle of Wight, all in aid of Rennie Grove, her “soulmate on her shoulder” as she says.

Among those taking on the 3 Peaks challenge is the Peaky Climbers, an eight-strong group of mums from Aston Clinton and Buckland.

Sarah Keegan said: “A few of us decided to stay active during the second lockdown by doing local walks, initially in pairs as per the guidance, but gradually growing in numbers.

“When the chance to raise much-needed funds for this important charity came up, giving us the opportunity to challenge ourselves and start a training routine, we decided to start an ‘official’ walking group and sign up to take part.

“We began with just four, grew to six, and now we are eight!

"The training walks have been incredibly inspiring and motivating and the challenge to keep on raising funds, so far we’ve raised £440, is really keeping us walking whenever we can.

“We’ve all been touched in some capacity by cancer, through friends, family and acquaintances, and we’re concerned about the impact Covid has had on fundraising opportunities for charities.

“We hope to help in some way by taking part in this challenge, and we’ve already agreed to keep on walking past September. Hopefully we’ll go on to take part in other charity events too.”

Amy Chambers, Head of Fundraising Development, said: “We’re in awe of our amazing walkers and so grateful for their support.

"Thanks to their dedication, to our generous sponsors Origin and The Business Clubhouse and the brilliant Arriva Buses, we hope to raise thousands of pounds to support local families like Carmen and Roy.”