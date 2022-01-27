Here's how you can run for Rennie Grove at this year's London Marathon

Rennie Grove is building its London Marathon team for the 2022 event and is encouraging runners to get in touch if they are interested in taking part.

This year's event will be on Sunday, October 2, and runners can secure a place in the public ballot, or apply for one or Rennie Grove's charity places.

Julie Davis, senior events fundraiser for Rennie Grove, said: “This year, we’ve set a team target of raising £32K to fund over 1000 hours of care. To achieve this, we need runners to join our team and help raise vital funds.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave Hilling

To secure one of its charity places, Rennie Grove asks runners to pledge to raise £2,000.

Dave Hilling smashed his £2,000 target running in the 2019 London Marathon, raising £6,500 in memory of his dad, Arthur.

He said: "As well as asking friends, family and colleagues to sponsor me, we hosted a Bingo and Bubbles event that brought in around £1.5K towards my total.

"I asked local companies I work with in the restaurant trade to donate prizes. I found the hardest bit was asking the question, but people were so generous.

"There’s so much appreciation for Rennie Grove out there in the local communities where their nurses provide care.”

Dave recalls another £50 donation from a fellow QPR fan when he was guest speaker at Rennie Grove’s Question of Sport evening at Sopwell House.

He said: “It was an amazing if nerve-racking experience to be a part of that event.”

Dave admits sharing his dad’s story in front of a packed room was really hard, but he could feel the support from his audience – especially the table of QPR fans, one of whom pressed a £50 note into his hand after his talk ‘just for being a fan’ – but also in recognition of what Rennie Grove’s care means to families like Dave’s.

All Rennie Grove runners receive training and fundraising tips, a personalised running top, and can join a supportive community of like-minded runners on the charity’s dedicated Facebook group and at events like its traditional team photo shoot and pre-event pasta night.