Here's how you can help Rennie Grove Hospice Care make a difference to local families

Rennie Grove is promoting two ways for residents to make a difference to local families, and neither will cost them a penny.

The charity is actively seeking donations for its charity shops, as well as recruiting volunteers to support all aspects of its service caring for families affected by life-limiting illness.

Rennie Grove Hospice Care provides specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness in west Herts and Bucks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dedicated volunteers keep Rennie Grove's charity shops thriving

Deborah Gould said: “When you donate items for us to sell in our shops, you’re helping to fund life-changing care in your local community.

"By keeping patients out of hospital and at home with their families , you’ll help them make precious memories when every moment matters.”

To help fund its unique service, Rennie Grove relies on its shops taking almost £3 million in sales each year.

That target has been especially challenging through the pandemic, but members of the public can help by donating good quality items and signing up to the Government’s retail Gift Aid scheme, which enables Rennie Grove to claim an extra 25 per cent on the sale value of the items, at no cost to you or the charity.

As well as donations to its shops, Rennie Grove is actively seeking volunteers to fill various roles.

Susan Lewis, volunteer services advisor, said: “We couldn’t help all the families who need our care without the time our volunteers give.

"We have a range of volunteer roles available, with varying time commitments to suit people in different circumstances, but please don’t feel defined by these roles.

"If you have skills you’d like to use – or new skills you’d like to learn – do get in touch. We’d love to chat with you about how we might be able to help each other.”

You could volunteer in roles as diverse as car maintenance, IT, and retail – or as a volunteer listener, driver or complementary therapist. You could volunteer to take calls on the charity’s nursing line, or provide crucial support, companionship and respite care as part of the charity’s Supporting Hands service.