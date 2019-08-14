Here's how Buckinghamshire ranks for potholes in the South East

According to data from confused.com, the total depth of all Buckinghamshire's potholes is a whopping 132 meters.

To put this into comparison, the bottom of the English channel is 172 meters.

Buckinghamshire, however ranked quite low on the list of potholes in the South East, with the Surrey topping the list, with a total depth of 1,651 meters, followed by Kent at 915 meters and then Oxfordshires at 806 meters.

The total depth of potholes in the South East of England is 4,830m with approximately half a million pounds paid out per year as compensation to drivers whose cars are damaged by potholes.

That’s 27.8 times the depth of the English Channel and the same height as 3,220 cars.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, says:

“Our scrolling animation shows just how deep the UK’s pothole problem goes – a problem that caused councils to pay out almost £3 million in compensation for pothole damage to vehicles in one year, according to our investigation.

“Councils are inundated with reports of potholes. But more than two thirds (69%) of drivers think more needs to be done to tackle our pocketed roads, so action needs to be taken.

“Re-claiming the costs for pothole damage can be confusing for drivers. Do we claim from our insurer, or from the local council? To help clear up any confusion, drivers looking to claim can find all of the information they need to start the process in our guide.”

You can view confused.com's infographic here