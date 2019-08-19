Here are 20 five star takeaways in Aylesbury, according to Just Eat
The following take-away restaurants across Aylesbury have been rated as five or more stars by customers, according to the popular app.
Feeling hungry?
Sushi Corner on Buckingham Street has been given the top rating, with six stars. 'One reviewer wrote: "Absolutely fantastic! The food was just to die for, and the delivery service was fast, kind and efficient. Definitely one of my new favourite local business."
Al Kebabish on Cambridge Street scored five and a quarter stars''A reviewer wrote: "Always arrives either on time or early, food is always tasty and hot. Never a bad experience with ordering from them."
Southern Fried Chicken on Cambridge street scored five and a quarter stars''Reviewer Tony wrote: "Great food hot chicken was fantastic pripri chicken was fantastic chip great rice great will be ordering again."