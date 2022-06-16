Help police to find man missing from Buckingham

West Mercia Police are appealing for help in tracing Christian Norris, aged 52.

Christian was reported missing from Buckingham, and is now believed to be in the Ross-on-Wye area of Herefordshire.

He was last seen in Buckingham on Friday, June 10, and police believe through enquires that he has been in Herefordshire since Monday, June 13.

It is not known what Christian is wearing, but he is white, around 5ft 10in tall with short or shaven dark brown hair, dark brown beard and moustache and hazel eyes.

Christian has a tattoo of a wizard with a crystal ball on his left arm and a tattoo of a love heart on his right arm.

He also has a star tattoo in the centre of his back.