Helicopter, dogs and drones help hunt down suspected burglars on the run in village near Aylesbury
The operation began with a stolen car and ended with a manhunt involving the National Police Air Service helicopter
The National Police Air Service joined officers from the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing and dog units to hunt three people suspected of burglary in the Long Crendon area yesterday (Tuesday, January 31).
Roads Policing officers had pursued a stolen car suspected of being used in burglaries in Thames Valley and neighbouring force areas. After the vehicle failed to stop at Junction 5 of the M40 (Stokenchurch), officers chased it at high speed through Chinnor and around Thame before the occupants decamped in Long Crendon.
The National Police Air Service helicopter and TVP’s dog sections and drone operators came to assist and three suspects were found and arrested.
A TVP spokesperson said: “Our drone pilots are trained to work safely together with NPAS to ensure we utilise the benefits of each.”