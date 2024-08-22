Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cruelty to dogs increased in Buckinghamshire in 2023, shocking figures from the RSPCA show.

Last year, the charity received 549 reports about cruelty to dogs in the county, compared to 531 in 2022.

Nationally the RSPCA received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs, around 144 a day, compared to 48,567 in 2022 - an increase of 8% in just one year.

The charity received 42,613 reports on cruelty to dogs in 2020, marking a 23% increase in just four years. In 2021, the number of reports was 44,479 - meaning the figures have been rising year-on-year.

Athena, who was cared for by the RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre, in Aylesbury, had a leg amputated due to a severe infection after she was left living outdoors in poor conditions.

The new figures have been released by the RSPCA as part of its No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal.

“It is heartbreaking that more dogs need our help, we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’,” said Chris Sherwood, RSPCA Chief Executive.

“Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year. Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most.

“We would love to see, next year, cruelty going down. We know we can’t do this alone, so our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals. That's why we've launched our summer appeal, because it’s vital that we all take action together to help animals like these dogs.”

Athena, who is just two years old, was taken to the RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre, in Aylesbury, after she was found living outside in poor conditions with two other dogs, and with an untreated wound on her front leg.

She is being cared for at RSPCA Blackberry Farm Animal Centre in Aylesbury, where her leg was amputated due to the wound being severely infected.

A spokesperson said: “But she hasn’t let that hold her back and she now enjoys nothing more than digging and playing with her toys.

“She really deserves to have a second chance and a family and home to call her own. She is super smart and affectionate and she has really bonded with her handlers and she will make someone the most loyal pet.

“The Blackberry Farm team believe that whoever adopts her will have a loyal loving best friend - she really is a dog in a million.”

To donate to the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal, go to rspca.org.uk/appeal.

If you suspect an animal is being cruelly treated, report the incident on the RSPCA’s website.