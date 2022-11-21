Hearing Dogs’ popular Christmas market near Aylesbury makes welcome return

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is opening the doors of its training centre near Aylesbury for two days of festive fun for dog lovers and Christmas shoppers alike this weekend.

The charity’s popular Christmas Market, from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, November 26 and 27, will feature stalls selling gifts and crafts stalls, food and drink, mulled wine and mince pies. Children can also visit Santa in his magical grotto to collect a gift, which is included in the entry price.

The Hearing Dogs headquarters at Saunterton will be decked with lights, decorations, and Christmas chalets, with live music from Didcot Divas choir, West Wycombe Brass Band, and bellringers to get shoppers in the festive spirit.

Children can meet Santa in his grotto

A spokesperson said: “We are so excited to kickstart the festive season here at The Grange. We haven’t hosted our Christmas market since 2019, so we are very excited to be back.

"You can expect a lovely festive atmosphere to get you in the Christmas spirit, plus plenty of unique gifts that you won’t find on the high street.

“It is the perfect opportunity to get ahead of your Christmas shopping list and change the lives of deaf people in the process.”

The Hearing Dogs Christmas Market will raise funds to enable more deaf people to be partnered with a life-changing hearing dog. These clever dogs are trained to alert their deaf partners to important sounds, such as the doorbell, alarm clock, and smoke alarm.

Singers at the Hearing Dogs Christmas Market