Hearing dog puppies captivated by Morris dancing performance

The visit was organised by Sarah Allom, Southern Area Training Manager for Hearing Dogs. Sarah explained, “When our pups are accompanying their deaf partners everywhere they go, they’ll come across lots of different sights, sounds and experiences. To make sure they feel relaxed and comfortable in a range of difference environments and settings, we organise visits such as today’s as part of their training.”

“We were so grateful to Cracklewick Morris for taking the time to come and perform at the centre. It helped prepare our pups for a British summer and the sights and sounds of a summer fete. Both puppies and staff were captivated by the dancers’ performance.”

“We continue to be humbled by the support shown to the charity by our local community, not only for taking in and training our adorable pups, but also in helping us set up unusual experiences for our puppies.”

After their performance, the dancers and musicians were treated to a tour of the centre’s facilities and a demonstration of hearing dogs alerting to household sounds such as a smoke alarm, baby monitor and doorbell. They also enjoyed lunch in the centre’s restaurant, The Grange.

Cracklewick Morris is a new Morris dancing side (or group) from Halton in Bucks. Jackie King, the group’s ‘Bagman’ (secretary and treasurer), said: “We had such a puptastic fun time dancing and music-making for the dogs in training. The dogs all behaved impeccably - as did the trainers!”

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a volunteer puppy trainer can visit our website, send an email to, or call our friendly Volunteering team on 01844 348129."