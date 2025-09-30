Health services across Buckinghamshire are set to be transformed after the county was selected to be part of a national programme.

The new National Neighbourhood Health Implementation Programme is putting a greater focus on neighbourhood health services with North Buckinghamshire among one of the specific areas targeted.

Buckinghamshire is joining the first wave of the national programme after being selected as one of 43 successful applicants from the 141 submitted.

It was selected in recognition of its evolving neighbourhood model and demonstrating a commitment to working across health, care and the voluntary and community sector.

Integrated neighbourhood health services will be developed across the county through the programme, and as well as north Bucks, High Wycombe, Beaconsfield and Marlow in the south are also identified as priority areas.

The Government has praised Bucks’ application for its innovation, ambition and strong local collaboration.

Raghuv Bhasin, chief operating officer of Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust said: “Neighbourhood Care is central to our vision of helping people in Buckinghamshire live healthier and more independent lives.

“It is about working with partners to move services to fit around the needs of people and communities, being more proactive in providing support and using all the skills of our excellent teams and the voluntary sector.

“We are already making changes - for example offering proactive frailty appointments as an MOT for our older residents - and this neighbourhood programme will support us to go further faster to improve things for the people of Buckinghamshire.”

Cabinet member for adults and health at Buckinghamshire Council Isobel Darby added: “We are delighted that our work in Buckinghamshire to join up local services and improve the care that residents experience has been recognised by this national programme.

“Strengthening our integrated neighbourhood approach is a key aim of our new Buckinghamshire Health and Wellbeing Strategy to ensure that we can work proactively with our communities to help people live healthier and more independent lives.”

