Health boss honoured for outstanding contribution to public life in Buckinghamshire
Neil Macdonald was presented with the Chairman’s Award at a meeting of Buckinghamshire Council yesterday. (Sept 17)
The award is in recognition of Mr Macdonald’s unwavering dedication and commitment in shaping and championing the council’s Opportunity Bucks programme which is designed to provide equal access to opportunity for all Buckinghamshire’s residents, with a particular focus on 14 wards where people are experiencing more hardship than in other parts of the county.
Buckinghamshire Council’s chairman, Councillor Sarfaraz Khan Raja presented the award. He said: “Over the past few years in particular, Neil has led numerous initiatives that have supported the council, and in turn Buckinghamshire’s residents. His collaborative approach, combined with his unwavering dedication to the programme, has significantly improved everyday life and life chances for people in underperforming places in Buckinghamshire.
“Neil has long supported and championed Opportunity Bucks, particularly in the form of place-based leadership helping to address inadequacies and has been an advocate for wider development of health initiatives. He has always ensured that partnership working has been effective and integrated into Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust’s practices.
"Neil has made an outstanding contribution to public life in Buckinghamshire and has been active in improving outcomes for our residents. We thank him for all he has done and wish him the very best for the future.”
Mr Macdonald said: “I’m immensely proud and grateful to receive this award. It has been my pleasure to work alongside colleagues and organisations in the public and voluntary sector who strive to do the best for the residents of Buckinghamshire.”