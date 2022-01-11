Have your say on the revised Winslow Neighbourhood Plan

A consultation booklet on the revised Winslow Neighbourhood Plan is being delivered to all homes and businesses in Winslow inviting residents to have their say.

Winslow was among the first communities in England to create a Neighbourhood Plan in September 2014.

It was supported at a local referendum by more than 98 per cent of votes cast, with almost 60 per cent of residents turning out to vote.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winslow’s new Station will be the focus of areas for new development in Winslow

But that Plan has now been updated, partly to comply with the new Vale of Aylesbury Plan (VALP), adopted by Buckinghamshire Council in September 2021, which overrides all existing local Neighbourhood Plans in the Vale.

The pre-submission draft of the revised Plan has been published by Winslow Town Council for public consultation, until February 28.

The consultation booklet summarises the key proposals in the draft revised Plan, and all the supporting documents are available on the town council website, and at Winslow Community Library and the town council offices during normal opening hours.

Key changes in the revised plan include additional housing, as decided by VALP.

Town councillor Roger Slevin

Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group member Roger Slevin said: "Between the last Neighbourhood Plan and now, VALP made an allocation for additional housing adjacent to Great Horwood Road and for additional extra care housing on the former Winslow Centre site.

"So those are given, as far as we're concerned. They are strategic allocations in VALP and our Plan has to conform with those strategic policies, so they are in our Plan."

The Sports Hub proposal for the corner of the Redfield site is more extensive in the new Plan, at 10 hectares, to accommodate all the sports facilities which will be moved from the former Winslow Centre site, along with a skate park, walking routes and recreational green space.

The Sports Hub project is being led by Buckinghamshire Council, which owns the land, and a separate public consultation is currently being held into the proposals.

Plans have also changed for the former Winslow Centre area - another site owned by Buckinghamshire Council.

Councillor Slevin said: "The key elements are a larger extra care provision as required by VALP, a new medical centre - if only we can get the NHS, the CCG and all the parties to agree that it is actually necessary.

"So we are making provisions for that in terms of a policy that would enable it to be built on the Winslow Centre site, but its not something we can do for ourselves as a town council - it's a matter of trying to work with the other parties to make sure it happens.

"And a new community library building.

"And then Buckinghamshire Council are probably going to want to make use of some of the the undeveloped land that remains for additional housing, and the continuation of green space in that area as well."

Bucks Council is due to publish its proposals for the Winslow Centre site in the spring.

Earlier plans for a community centre on the Tomkins Park and Arboretum site and a small supermarket on the Public Hall site are not included in the new Plan.

The current consultation into the revised Winslow Neighbourhood Plan is the final opportunity for residents to influence its content before it is submitted to Buckinghamshire Council.