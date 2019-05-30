Have your say on the condition of Bucks roads, footpaths and cycleways as part of survey

Do you have strong views about the state of a road or the quality of a footpath in Buckinghamshire?

Now is your chance to tell the people that matter as Bucks County Council has signed up to the National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction Survey.

Bucks is one of more than 100 local authorities to sign up to a standardised survey asks people for their views on the quality of roads, footpaths, highways and byways.

The questionnaire, which is being run for a tenth year, will be sent to a minimum random sample of at least 3,300 of Bucks residents from June 7.

Local and national results will be published later this year.

As the survey is based on a sample, residents that receive a copy are being urged to take part.

Residents that receive the questionnaire can complete the survey online if they prefer.

Bucks County Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for transport Mark Shaw said: "There are a number of clear benefits to conducting a public survey in this way.

"As well as providing excellent value for money, it also enables everyone involved to identify areas of best practice and spot national, regional and local trends.

"This is not about producing a league table to champion one geographical area or local authority over another - it is about understanding customer views better and working together to deliver the most satisfactory yet efficient outcomes for local residents.

"Already this year, we have spent £4 million delivering our plane and patch scheme, covering over 150 roads.

"We have seen the successful launch of our road resurfacing programme, the implementation of RingGo payment for parking in Aylesbury and the completion of our LED replacement programme for our streetlights, with 3,295 of the old style lanterns being successfully converted with LED equipment.

"Looking ahead to the rest of the year, we will be spending £500,000 on weed spraying, carrying out four urban grass cuts across the county and working on a number of significant schemes, including drainage and traffic signals works within the next few weeks.

"We are committed to understanding and responding to the views of the public.

"The survey will aid us in doing just that."