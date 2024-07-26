Have your say on 5-year plan for fire and rescue service across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A public consultation has been launched on plans for delivering a fire and rescue service across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes from April 2025 to March 2030.

The new Bucks Fire & Rescue Service Community Risk Management Plan (CRMP) will reflect on progress made over the past five years, and look ahead to the future, taking into account potential local and global changes. It will also identify key challenges faced by the service and reflect community feedback.

In preparing the plan BFRS have balanced factors such as climate and weather, pandemic and partnership support, and local and national budgets alongside a greater emphasis on the value of fire prevention in homes and businesses. There will also be a focus on culture change to support a more modern, forward-thinking approach to workforce recruitment, retention and resourcing.

This consultation, which is open until October 2024, gives the public, local businesses, our partners, and staff the opportunity to give their feedback on the draft strategy, and shape their future fire and rescue service. All feedback will be considered before any final decisions are taken.

The CRMP, together with any changes recommended as a result of the outcomes of the consultation will be presented to Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes Fire Authority for final approval in December 2024.

CFO Louise Harrison said: “We’ve recently made a promise to the public, committing to new values, and setting core behaviours for our staff. We want to make sure that these are reflected in everything we do and through this plan we aim to provide the best, most professional, modern, and agile, service possible to our community.

“I am really pleased to be able to share this draft with our community and partners, and to launch this consultation process, which will enable them to join our staff in helping shape our fire and rescue service. I believe we are ready to face the challenges ahead and to be ambitious in striving for excellence as we serve our community.”