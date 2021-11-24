Have your picture taken in a giant snow globe at Buckingham Christmas Lights Switch-On

Visitors to Buckingham's Christmas Lights Switch-On on Saturday can have their photo taken in a giant snow globe, free of charge.

The snow globe is one of many new features for this year’s event in Buckingham town centre.

There will also be a chance to meet the Elf on the Shelf (on the ground) and a packed festive market from 4pm to 8pm, offering hot food and drink, including mulled wine, burgers, waffles, cakes and artisan hot chocolate, as well as wreaths, traditional toys, handmade gifts, luxury candles, ceramics and personalised gifts.

Icicle lights in Buckingham town centre

The event is being supported by local traders, with pop-up stalls from a number of town shops, including Howes the Florist, the University Bookshop and Finca El Monte, while others such as Dandy Lions and Cornwalls Place Kitchen are keeping their shops open late on the day.

The line-up of entertainment begins at 4pm with young people from Stagecoach Buckingham, followed by Winslow Concert Band, Bard of Buckingham Sami and recorder ensemble Strictly Recorders.

From 6.30pm, Bittersweet Music singer Suzy Smith will lead the crowd to sing along to some Christmas carols at the Main Stage area.

The light switch-on itself will take place at 7pm, after a countdown led by the Mayor of Buckingham.

Have your picture taken in a giant snow globe

Last Christmas, due to coronavirus restrictions the town council marked the start of the season with an at-home Christmas Lights Switch On, and a video of the brightly coloured displays qA set to music by the Bard of Buckingham.

This year, the icicle lights hung around the town will be joined by a new set of white and gold motifs on lamp posts.

The Christmas tree has again been provided by Buckinghamshire Council.

The star on top of the tree was donated to the town by Buckingham Women’s Institute.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, who chairs the Town Centre and Events Committee, said: “After not being able to hold a Christmas lights switch-on event last year, town council staff have been working with the Town Centre & Events Committee to ensure that this year’s event provides a valuable opportunity for the community to welcome the coming of Christmas in Buckingham.

"The event, and the lights themselves, are provided thanks to the planning and investment undertaken by Buckingham town councillors in previous years.