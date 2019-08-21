Have you seen this man?

Thames Valley Police think he may be able to assist with enquiries into a theft from Aylesbury Town's Sainsburys.
A large among of alcohol was stolen on July 14 from the shop on Buckingham Street in Town.
Thames Valley Police said:
"We think he may be able to help with our investigation into a theft from Sainsburys in Buckingham Street, Aylesbury on 14 July in which a large amount of alcohol was stolen.
"We can't accept potential names via facebook so if you recognise this man, you can contact us using our online form."