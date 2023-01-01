Have you seen missing dog Rex after he was spooked by fireworks in Aylesbury on New Year's Eve
Beloved pet Shih Tzu went missing at around 8pm in Berryfields
By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
A young family in Aylesbury are very distressed after their beloved Shih Tzu dog Rex went missing on New Year's Eve at around 8pm in the Oldfield Street area of Berryfields.
Rex would normally be able to find his way home when out of the house and the family believe he may have been spooked and disorientated by fireworks.
Advertisement
If anyone has seen or come across Rex please email the newsteam at [email protected]