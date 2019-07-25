Have you seen a fire engine recently? Here's where it may have been headed...

Here's a round-up of incidents that Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue have recently attended in this area...

Thursday 25 July, 8.52am

Automatic fire alarm, Cane End Lane, Bierton. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Thursday 25 July, 2.41am

Automatic fire alarm, Pembroke Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Wednesday 24 July, 9.14pm

Bonfire, Grenville Green, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel.

Wednesday 24 July, 12.21pm

Firefighters made the scene safe after a collision involving two vehicles, A418, Haddenham. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. No-one was trapped. Two people suffering from what were believed to be minor injuries were left in the care of South Central Ambulance Service.

Wednesday 24 July, 3.09am

Automatic fire alarm, Buckingham Street, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Tuesday 23 July, 9.48pm

Fire in the open, Nearton End, Swanbourne. One appliance and crew from Bletchley attended.

Tuesday 23 July, 7.19pm

About 75 metres by 20 metres of grassland alight in field, rear of Meadowcroft, Aylesbury. Two appliances and crews from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel and beaters.

Monday 22 July, 10.17pm

Smoke alarm sounding, Cleveland Road, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. False alarm.

Monday 22 July, 6.44pm

Arson suspected - large wheelie bin on fire, also causing slight damage to adjacent garage, Hampden Gardens, Aylesbury. One appliance and crew from Aylesbury attended. Firefighters used one hose reel, one set of breathing apparatus, cutting equipment and a thermal imaging camera.