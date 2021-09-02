Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the gates of Aylesbury prison?

Aylesbury Youth Offenders Institution is looking for volunteers to do an extraordinary job on the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB).

Every prison has an IMB, a group of ordinary people who work as volunteers to monitor conditions, and day to day life, within their local prison, to ensure proper standards of care and decency are maintained.

Aylesbury Youth Offenders Institution, on Bierton Road, is currently looking for volunteers to join them.

Chair Rebecca Walton said: “We seek people of all backgrounds and ages to join our board of existing members.

"One of our members tries to visit the prison most weekdays. A visit can last for anything from a couple of hours to the whole day, this is an individual choice.

"We have unfettered access in the prison and can talk to any prisoner or member of staff.

"At the end of our visit we write a short note, sent to our team and to the Governor, recording what we have seen and done.

"Our work also includes some reading, typically emails and online information, and attending occasional training.

"We write an annual report about the prison for the Prison’s Minister.

"New members are supported through an induction process for up to a one year. An experienced member accompanies them on visits for the first few months, whilst they are still learning.

"If you have an interest in the justice system it is very rewarding work.”

Prospective volunteers, have to be over 18 and live roughly within 20 miles of the prison.

They go through an interview process, as well as having background checks including a Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) clearance.

The whole process can take some time before a new member is officially appointed.

If you are interested in learning more, or would like to consider applying to the monitoring board to become attached to Aylesbury Youth Offenders Institution, contact Mrs Walton by email: [email protected]