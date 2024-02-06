Hartwell Nurseries announces Greenfingers Charity as its Charity of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartwell Nurseries in Aylesbury has announced the launch of its year-long partnership with Wendover-based garden charity, Greenfingers.

Greenfingers is a national charity dedicated to creating magical and inspiring gardens for children with life-threatening and life-limiting illnesses who spend time in hospices.

Now in its third year, Hartwell Nurseries' successful Charity of the Year initiative continues to support and work collaboratively with local charities to raise funds and awareness.

Neil Bowness (Hartwell Nurseries) & Linda Petrons (Greenfingers Charity)

Throughout the year the family-owned garden centre will run a variety of fundraising activities for customers to participate in, plus the Hartwell team will take part in organised Greenfingers events, including Garden Re-Leaf Day on Friday 15th March.

Neil Bowness, Managing Director at Hartwell Nurseries, said: “We are proud to name Greenfingers as our Charity of the Year. The charity’s vision aligns with our passion for gardening, improving wellbeing, and enhancing lives and local communities.

“We believe every child deserves the opportunity to enjoy a garden of their own and be a part of nature. Hartwell and Greenfingers are both committed to making a positive impact and by working together we can do this.

“We hope our customers and our local community can help us support the invaluable work Greenfingers Charity do and help raise some much-needed funds. Your generosity will make a huge difference.”