Hartwell House, Weavers and Dreamz Dessert among host of Aylesbury venues handed new food hygiene ratings

Hartwell House, Weavers and Dreamz Dessert are among a host of Aylesbury venues handed new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Food hygiene ratings

Rating system:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

Hartwell House and Spa at Lower Hartwell, Stone, Aylesbury, was rated 5 on January 18.

Robus Deli at 20 Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, Bucks was also rated 5 on the same day.

A few doors down from Robus, dessert parlour Dreamz Dessert – at 32-38 Cambridge Street, Aylesbury – was also given a 5 star rating on January 16.

Chiltern Forest Golf Club’s Restaurant at Chiltern Forest Golf Club, Aston Hill, Halton, Bucks received a 5 star rating on January 13.

The good news kept coming for Aylesbury Vale eateries when Krave Kebab and Curry at 9 Buckingham Street, Aylesbury got a 5 star rating on January 16.

And Weavers pub – at 1 Park Street – completed a clean sweep for Aylesbury venues when it was also awarded a 5 star hygiene rating on January 13.

Also rated 5 star were Delicious Meal at 17-19 Marsworth Road, Pitstone, Bucks and Woodz Pizza at 17 Marsworth Road, Pitstone, Bucks – both inspected on January 11.

Elsewhere in Bucks, FoodCycle High Wycombe at Oakridge Baptist Church, Oakridge Road, was rated 5 on January 18.

Chesham Cottage Chinese Restaurant at 20 Church Street, Chesham, Bucks was rated 4 on December 15.

Wok Express at 37 Crendon Street, High Wycombe, Bucks was rated 3 on January 13.

