Harry's inspired by Aylesbury's first ever charity duck race

Several generations of one family have been inspired to sign up for Lymphoma Action’s first-ever duck race.

Taking place on Saturday 10 August, and supported by The Bucks Herald, the event should make good viewing for local spectators and duck ‘sponsors’ who have signed up at www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/DuckRace. Hundreds of rubber ducks will bob along the Aylesbury arm of the Grand Union Canal at 11.45am. But for the Baxter family, the duck race idea has inspired three generations living about 1,000 miles apart.

Gemma Baxter from Steeple Claydon has signed up and sponsored several ducks on behalf of Baxters across the UK and beyond! Gemma’s son Harry loved the idea of the duck race and proudly named his duck ‘Mr Pecky’. Harry (5) told his Grandpa, who lives on the Wirral, all about his duck. Now Grandpa, Nanny and Harry’s two Aunties – one of whom is studying in Sweden – are all fully signed up duck sponsors.

Gemma says: “It’s a really simple idea but it’s captured people’s imagination. For us, it’s an engaging way to talk about charities with Harry and involve his family members from further afield. None of us can make the race itself but we’ll all be tuning into the live stream on Lymphoma Action’s social media! ”

The duck race is a new event for Lymphoma Action, designed to raise funds for and awareness of a condition that is often misunderstood and overlooked.

Sarah Thorn, Lymphoma Action’s Community and Partnerships Manager and designated ‘Head Mallard’ and Adjudicator for the duck race, explains: “Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer that develops when white blood cells called lymphocytes, which form part of our immune system, grow out of control. There are over 60 sub-types and symptoms – such as unexplained weight loss, night sweats, fevers, fatigue and lumps in the neck, armpit or groin – can be easily mistaken for other health issues. Despite its prevalence (it’s the fifth most common cancer in the UK with a new case being diagnosed every 27 minutes) its complexity can make it hard to recognise and diagnose.”

Lymphoma Action offers support and information for anyone affected by a lymphoma diagnosis, and aims to support GPs and other healthcare professionals to ensure faster, more accurate diagnoses.

“By signing up for our duck race, you’ll be helping more people affected by a diagnosis of lymphoma get the best possible care, treatment, information and support,” adds Sarah.

Lymphoma Action will have a stall in the Market Square on Wednesday 24 July. Come and say hello, sign up and sponsor your duck! Or visit www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/DuckRace. And pop a note in your diary to head down to the canal basin off Exchange Street, in front of the University, by 11:30am on Saturday 10 August to cheer your duck to the finish line.