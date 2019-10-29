Halloween fun comes to Aylesbury High Street

Get ready for some hocus pocus Halloween fun on Aylesbury High Street from 11am-3pm on Thursday 31 October.

There will be a free photo booth with props for you to create that scary photo with special Halloween-themed green screens.

You can also have your face painted for free with ghoulish designs, ready for any Halloween party you might be going on to. And look out for the wandering witch... but be careful... she may cast a spell on you!

Some of the High Street businesses are dressing up their windows to participate in the best-dressed Halloween window display. The winning business will be offered free advertising on the Visit Aylesbury website for a couple of weeks in November in the lead-up to Christmas, plus they’ll also be given a £150 to spend at The Works.

Bring your kids down to judge the best-dressed window on the High Street and they’ll be entered into a draw to win a free family swim at Aqua Vale Swimming & Fitness Centre.

Please pick up the judging forms at the face painter stand located in the High Street.

Lifestyle hairdressing on the High Street said: “We’re really excited to be joining in the Halloween fun and are looking forward to dressing our Halloween window.”

So come on down to the town centre this Thursday and enjoy some spooktastic fun!

The day’s events have been organised by the Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership.