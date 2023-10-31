Halloween 2023: Aylesbury's most haunted buildings and areas uncovered

We have researched some of the scariest tales associated with Aylesbury and its surrounding villages and towns
Halloween offers the perfect chance to relive some of the most chilling stories associated with the Bucks town.
This year The Bucks Herald has trawled the internet and its archives to reveal some of the scariest stories associated with Aylesbury.
Click through the below gallery to find out more about some of the spookiest sightings and incidents to occur in the market town:
1. The King's Head
Staff have regularly reported spooky goings on at Aylesbury's oldest pub. Sightings include a tall figure appearing inside the locked pub wearing a black hat and black coat, and a tendency for clocks and watches to stop on the stroke of midnight in the Great Hall – the oldest part of the building. The National Trust organised a team of advisors to investigate back in 2004. Photo: Google
2. Antiques at Wendover
Speaking to the Bucks Herald in 2012, dealers at Antiques at Wendover, said the serene spirit of a young woman has made herself at home among the unique prints, plates and pens of the shop. Mike, one of the dealers, said: “We’ve heard her walking around and down to the bottom of the stairs. “A couple of the lady dealers refuse to go upstairs when it gets Photo: Google
3. The Bell in Winslow
The pub and hotel has been the subject of previous paranormal investigations. IT regularly appears on websites with numerous undead individuals. Photo: Google
4. The Odeon in Aylesbury
The now luxury cinema might seem like an unlikely choice, but cinema staff were convinced screen five felt different to other screens. One usher sensed someone up behind him, then the lights went out instead of dimming. On the screen a face appeared oval shaped with a mouth but no eyes. These stories were documented by The Bucks Herald in 2004. Photo: Odeon