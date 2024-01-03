“Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them”

Cancer Research UK has announced a temporary offer for residents wanting to take part in its popular annual fundraiser.

People from across Buckinghamshire are invited to sign up for the charity’s Race for Life event in Aylesbury.

Each year the charity puts on running events to raise funds for potentially life-saving research. Cancer Research UK has confirmed this year’s Aylesbury Vale event will be held at Waddesdon Manor.

The special deal lasts until 31 January

Anyone who joins this January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE24NY.

Money raised from these runs across the country help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, the charity advises.

Participants will be completing a five kilometre run at Waddesdon Manor on Wednesday 15 May. Runners of all abilities are encouraged to take part and the event is open to children and older runners too.

Elisa Mitchell Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Buckinghamshire said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for.

“Sadly nearly one in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime but Race for Life has the power not only to transform lives, but to save them. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Bucks and beyond to join us at Race for Life. There is a race for everyone and we mean everyone. Walk, jog, run or take on the course however it suits best. It’s a chance to feel the power of moving together with fellow Race for Lifers and have fun with it.

“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”