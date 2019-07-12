Haddenham St Mary's School aim for world record!

This morning, 288 schoolchildren attempted to break a Guinness world record for the most children to ever sing a nursery rhyme relay.

The chosen song was ‘Row, Row, Row Your Boat’, and after a few attempts Haddenham St Mary’s School think they have scored the world record.

And after this morning's efforts, staff are confident they could have scored one.



The decision will take three months to come through from Guinness World Records.



The event took place as part of the School’s ‘specialist week’, where the school selects a topic for the school to focus on, and the children follow an exciting timetable of events and activities centred around the theme.



This week, the children are focusing on ‘Community’.



The record attempt bought two local schools together, both Haddenham St Mary’s and another local school, with members from Haddenham St Mary’s Church, and also Dr Kate Kennedy, writer and Broadcaster and parent of a pupil at the school joining proceedings.



Each pupil at the school was also asked to bring in £1 to donate to Child Bereavement UK, who are providing ‘a witness’ for the record attempt.

Child Bereavement UK is a charity close to the school’s heart, as several members of staff had been helped out after the passing of relatives by the charity.



Mrs Karen Collet, Headteacher of Haddenham St Mary’s said: “We are really excited about possibly being in the Guinness book of records.



“We couldn’t have done it without the fabulous organisation of our teacher, Mrs Gilbert Scott.



“It has been a fabulous finale to our community week and we are so pleased to be able to raise some money for such a worthy charity as Child Bereavement UK.



“I’d just like to say a huge thank you to everybody involved, and fingers crossed after our performance that we can scoop a world record!”