Gun crime down in Thames Valley but charity warns "there is no room for complacency"

As firearm offences drop across Thames Valley and nationally, charities warn that urgent action is still needed to reduce gun violence.

New figures show that less firearm offences were recorded in Thames Valley last year. This comes as the number documented across England and Wales drops to its lowest level in a decade.

The Gun Control Network, which campaigns to reduce gun violence, welcomed the overall declining number of firearm offences but warned "there is no room for complacency" as it called for tighter gun ownership regulations.

Figures from the Home Office show Thames Valley Police recorded 70 firearm offences in the year to March – down from 115 the year before.

It means there were three firearm offences per 100,000 people in Thames Valley last year, which was below the eight per 100,000 average in England and Wales.

Firearm offences include times when a firearm is fired, used as a blunt instrument against a person or used as a threat. The figures exclude the use of air weapons.

Police forces across England and Wales logged 5,103 firearm offences last year – a 21% decrease on 6,449 in 2023-24 and the lowest figure since 2014-15.

These included 790 offences where lethal-barrelled and unknown firearms were fired, which was up 14% from 693 the year before but remained the second lowest figure since 2015-16.

In Thames Valley, four lethal-barrelled or unknown firearms were fired last year.

The figures also show nationally young people were disproportionately represented among firearm victims.

Those aged between 10 and 30 made up 43% of firearm victims in the year to March, while they accounted for 25% of the population.

A Gun Control Network spokesperson said: "Gun control works, and the evidence is clear as the number of firearms offences drops to the lowest in a decade, and the rate of firearms offences drops to the lowest since records began, but there is no room for complacency.

"Tragic failings in our flawed shotgun licensing procedure enabled men to whom police granted gun licenses, to use their guns to devastate communities and families in Cumbria, Horden, Farnham, Woodmancote, Plymouth, Skye, Epsom and elsewhere.

"Urgent action is needed to ensure that shotgun licences are no longer a 'golden ticket', with no limit on the number of guns held on one licence."

They added the charity is calling for stricter regulation around gun ownership, including requiring the involvement of "those who know the applicant best" in firearm certificates application processes.

Last month the Government introduced tighter controls on firearms licensing.

New statutory guidance for the police strengthens how forces determine who is suitable to have a firearm or shotgun licence, with the number of referees required for shotgun certificate applications rising from one to two.

ACC Tim Metcalfe, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for the criminal use of firearms, said that it is now "incredibly difficult to obtain lethal purpose firearms" in the UK and that police leaders will continue to tackle gun violence "as early as possible".

Minister for Policing and Crime Sarah Jones said: "I am encouraged to see the number of firearms offences have fallen to their lowest level in a decade.

"However, there is more work to be done and we will always take whatever action is necessary to protect the public."