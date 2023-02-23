Greg Smith selected as candidate for Mid Bucks at next general election

Greg Smith is announced as Conservative candidate for Mid Bucks

MP for Buckingham Greg Smith says he will ‘continue to work hard for all parts of the Buckingham constituency’, even though he will not represent Buckingham and Winslow after the next general election.

On Wednesday, February 15, Mr Smith was selected to be the Conservative Party candidate for the new Mid Buckinghamshire constituency at the next general election.

The current Buckingham constituency will be split three ways under the boundary changes planned by the Boundary Commission for England. The towns of Buckingham and Winslow will come under the new Buckingham and Bletchley constituency.

MP for Buckingham Greg Smith and MP for Milton Keynes South Iain Stewart taking part in the Buckingham Pancake Races

The Claydons, Twyford, Marsh Gibbon and Grendon Underwood will become part of the new Mid Buckinghamshire constituency, along with Wendover, Princes Risborough, the Kimbles and Great Missenden. Wing and Ivinghoe will move into the Aylesbury constituency.

The Conservative Party have not officially chosen their candidate for Buckingham and Bletchley, but MP for Milton Keynes South, Iain Stewart, was spotted taking part in the Buckingham Pancake Races along with serving MP Greg Smith last Friday (February 17).

Mr Smith, who lives in Chearsley, told the Bucks Herald: "I am delighted to have secured the unanimous trust of those local party members from the new Mid Buckinghamshire constituency to be the Conservative candidate there at the next election, seeking re-election from Steeple Claydon to Princes Risborough and building new relationships with the communities from Ridgeway West, Berryfields, Great Missenden, Chiltern Ridges, the parts of Ridgeway East I don't already represent, Wendover, Halton and Stoke Mandeville.