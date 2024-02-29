News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING

Greening our community

Town Council plants hundreds of new trees in Buckingham.
By Buckingham Town CouncilContributor
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday 28th February, Oaks, Limes, Walnut, Cherries, and other trees were planted across Buckingham thanks to funding from the Local Authority Treescapes Fund (LATF), as part of the Town Council’s commitment to offset carbon emissions by planting more trees in the parish.

The LATF provided a total of £4,349 worth of funding, following a successful joint application by Buckingham Town Council and Buckinghamshire County Council. The funding was used to plant hundreds of new trees in Buckingham, expanding on established woodlands, gapping up hedgerows and replacing dead or dying trees in our parklands.

Under grey February skies at Lace Hill, Buckingham’s Tree Wardens and Town Councillors donned their gardening gloves and picked up shovels to plant a variety of native trees, with hundreds of new trees finding their home in the heart of our community.

Most Popular
Local resident planting trees at Lace Hill, BuckinghamLocal resident planting trees at Lace Hill, Buckingham
Local resident planting trees at Lace Hill, Buckingham

Buckingham’s Tree Wardens and local Councillors actively participate in annual tree planting activities, reaffirming the Town Council's dedication to sustainable practices and its role as a catalyst for positive change within the community.

Cllr. Fran Davies, Chair of the Town Council’s Environment Committee said, “A windy morning, but with the rain holding off for a change, Town Council staff, councillors and other volunteers set about planting 229 whips and 24 larger trees including English Oaks, Liquid Ambers and Walnut across Lace Hill, Chandos and Bourton Parks. Thanks go to our incredible Green Spaces Team and grant funding from The Forestry Commission and Buckinghamshire Council”

Over the last five years the Town Council have planted 1,782 new trees in Buckingham with support from community groups, Tree Wardens, and local residents. The Tree Planting Event's success would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication of the volunteer Tree Wardens, whose commitment to environmental conservation continues to inspire the entire community.

Related topics:Town CouncilBuckinghamCouncillorsBuckingham Town Council