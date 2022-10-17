A woman from Great Missenden has been given a community order after she drove deliberately into a man from Bucks.

On Thursday (13 October), she admitted to one count each of assault by beating, criminal damage and harassment without violence.

Madeleine Coops, 55, of Great Missenden High Street, received a year-long community order which includes 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

She has shown no remorse for her actions, Thames Valley Police reports

A restraining order was also implemented preventing Coops from contacting the victim.

On 25 March this year, in Chiltern Road, Amersham, Coops drove at the victim, a man in his 50s, multiple times before knocking him over.

He was not injured despite Coops’ dangerous driving, the 55-year-old also drove into the victim’s car and harassed him via email.

She was arrested the following day by Thames Valley Police officers and charged on 23 September.

Investigating officer, PC George Ward, based at Amersham police station, said: “Coops attended the address of the victim uninvited, struck them with her vehicle, and caused damage to their property.

“Additionally she sent a series of harassing emails to the victim despite them simply wanting to be left alone.