Great British Spring Clean 2022: Bucks collectors fill 750 bags of litter

Participants in the Great British Spring Clean in Bucks tidied up the streets and parks between 25 March and 10 April.

Bucks Council organised 35 cleaning events during this time period.

The Great British Spring Clean is a national initiative, which encourages people to work together to collect and safely dispose of litter from local streets, parks and open spaces.

Marlow litter pickers

It is the biggest mass action environmental campaign of its kind in the country.

Bucks Council picked “One bag, big difference” theme for this year’s event.

A council spokesman said: “Thanks to their hard work, the people of Buckinghamshire have made a very big difference.”

The local authority also recognised that individuals and groups continue to make the county cleaner outside of Council-supported events.

Councillor Peter Strachan said: “We are so grateful to everyone who got involved with the Great British Spring Clean.

"It was fantastic to see so many people getting involved again this year. I hope the momentum remains and that people continue to be so passionate about keeping Buckinghamshire clean and tidy.

"If you missed out this time, there’s always the opportunity to volunteer with another group at any time of year or make a difference by yourself by getting involved with the Litter Lotto.

“Whatever small change you make to better the environment, it all adds up to a big difference – and that’s what counts.”

Bucks Council has also provided online guidance on how keen tidiers can set up their own litter picking group.

Potential pickers can find out more by visiting the council website here.

A spokesman added: “Litter picking isn’t just for groups.

"As an individual, why not partake in the Litter Lotto?

"Download the Litter Lotto app and simply take a photo of you throwing some litter into a bin for the opportunity to win a cash prize, as well as an entry into the £10,000 monthly jackpot.